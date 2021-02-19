Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.10

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.10 and last traded at $70.65, with a volume of 138990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.85.

Several research firms have commented on MTX. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CL King increased their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,120.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,674,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,424.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,699 shares of company stock worth $2,185,646. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 105.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

