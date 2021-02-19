MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Down 7%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s share price fell 7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.32 and last traded at $29.54. 993,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 994,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNSO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.20 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $305.19 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $875,977,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $121,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $89,274,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,974,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,814,000.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

