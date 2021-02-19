Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $113,189.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,842 shares of company stock worth $19,183,048. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRTX opened at $200.14 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.71. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 1.64.

MRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.07.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

