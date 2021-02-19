Mirror Protocol Price Tops $5.04 on Top Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $5.04 or 0.00008949 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $181.13 million and approximately $14.17 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.16 or 0.00524036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00067097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00086776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00069083 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00081684 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.25 or 0.00421222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00029192 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,936,592 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

