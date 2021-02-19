Mirrored Alibaba One Day Volume Tops $167,855.00 (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Mirrored Alibaba token can now be purchased for $268.63 or 0.00522573 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market cap of $8.43 million and $167,855.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mirrored Alibaba Token Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 31,366 tokens. Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance

Mirrored Alibaba Token Trading

Mirrored Alibaba can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

