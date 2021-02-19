Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) One Day Volume Hits $197,691.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $9.45 million and $197,691.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be bought for approximately $17.10 or 0.00030803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $312.09 or 0.00562323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00063070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00086051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00068342 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00083414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00031837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.08 or 0.00400139 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 552,823 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

