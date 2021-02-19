Mirrored ProShares VIX Tops One Day Volume of $155,693.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be purchased for $12.51 or 0.00022271 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $8.26 million and $155,693.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.97 or 0.00523501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00066962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00086468 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068791 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00080771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.93 or 0.00420145 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00029093 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 660,294 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

