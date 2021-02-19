Mithril (MITH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.43 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Mithril token can currently be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Mithril has a total market cap of $24.02 million and approximately $8.43 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011929 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.48 or 0.00640193 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.