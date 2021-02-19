MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Up 7.2%

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $170.54 and last traded at $170.35. 848,652 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 528,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.25.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,613,000 after buying an additional 135,161 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,084,000 after acquiring an additional 107,381 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,388,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $151,614,000 after acquiring an additional 64,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,797,000 after acquiring an additional 74,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

