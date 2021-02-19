Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,047 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $169.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.67, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.31.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,564,868 shares in the company, valued at $651,234,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,550,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 443,481 shares of company stock worth $62,727,681 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.11.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

