ModivCare (MODV) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect ModivCare to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $165.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $184.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

