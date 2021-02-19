MOGU (MOGU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.
MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter. MOGU had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 309.58%.
MOGU stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.11. 6,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. The company has a market cap of $299.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.93. MOGU has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $6.85.
About MOGU
MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.
