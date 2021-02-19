MOGU (MOGU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter. MOGU had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 309.58%.

Get MOGU alerts:

MOGU stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.11. 6,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. The company has a market cap of $299.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.93. MOGU has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MOGU in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.80 target price for the company.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.