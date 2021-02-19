MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Trading Down 11.9%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)’s stock price traded down 11.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 1,662,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 674,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MOGU in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.93.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter. MOGU had a negative net margin of 309.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOGU. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth $2,879,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth $670,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth $1,104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MOGU by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 82,834 shares during the period. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

