Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 475 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.01. 468,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,170,398. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.66 and a 200-day moving average of $269.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

