Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after acquiring an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% in the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after acquiring an additional 638,456 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,583,000 after acquiring an additional 616,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $118.89. 173,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,740,676. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.45. The stock has a market cap of $105.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

