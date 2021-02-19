Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $21.53 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,862 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,140,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,769 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

