Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s stock price rose 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 3,831,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 11,844,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08.

Get Molecular Data alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Molecular Data stock. Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new stake in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,935,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,000. Molecular Data comprises approximately 10.7% of Shen Neil Nanpeng’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shen Neil Nanpeng owned approximately 4.29% of Molecular Data as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.