MonaCoin Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. MonaCoin has a market cap of $165.78 million and $9.52 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $2.52 or 0.00004794 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,614.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,930.22 or 0.03668630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.29 or 0.00439591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $723.73 or 0.01375539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.89 or 0.00516768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.96 or 0.00471276 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.65 or 0.00352847 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00029234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002628 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

