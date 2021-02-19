Monero Classic Market Capitalization Tops $9.58 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000890 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $9.58 million and $58,716.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.96 or 0.00500319 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001175 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

