MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Reaches $0.0121

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $2.59 million and $30,516.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00008131 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001694 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001987 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 69.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.74 or 0.00296333 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 101% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 214,503,109 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

