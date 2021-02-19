Monkey Project Trading Up 44.6% Over Last Week (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 57.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded up 44.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $107,347.99 and approximately $365.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Monkey Project

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,021,404 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

