Monster Beverage (MNST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Monster Beverage to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

MNST traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $92.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,144. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.04. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $95.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Monster Beverage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

