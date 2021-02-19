Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,446,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 617,560 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.90% of Moody’s worth $1,580,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 315.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Moody’s by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 166,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $278.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.98. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

