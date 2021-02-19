Mooncoin Reaches Market Cap of $8.95 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $8.95 million and approximately $186.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.26 or 0.00435077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,463,842,243 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.