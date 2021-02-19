Morgan Stanley Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $345.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ANET. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.75.

Arista Networks stock opened at $308.85 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.39.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total transaction of $1,057,777.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,961.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $292,707.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,291.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,530 shares of company stock worth $78,578,121 in the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 34,145.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,663,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,579,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,380,000 after acquiring an additional 209,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,040,000 after acquiring an additional 139,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,432,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,206,000 after acquiring an additional 946,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

