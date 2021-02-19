Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,834,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,545 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Morgan Stanley worth $125,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.87. The stock had a trading volume of 556,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,805,915. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $77.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

