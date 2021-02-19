Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.87. 556,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,805,915. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.22. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $77.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

