Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) (TSE:MRC) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) (TSE:MRC) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 97.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:MRC traded down C$0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$106.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616. Morguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$95.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$212.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$113.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$112.31.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 20, 2020, the company owned a portfolio of 207 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,637 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.