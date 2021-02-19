Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Securities from $19.50 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 61.15% from the company’s previous close.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$11.79 during midday trading on Friday. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

