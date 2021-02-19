Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Securities from $19.50 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 61.15% from the company’s previous close.
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$11.79 during midday trading on Friday. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79.
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
