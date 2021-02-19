Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price target dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MRG.UN stock traded up C$0.44 on Friday, reaching C$15.12. 96,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,313. The company has a market cap of C$589.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 1 year low of C$10.73 and a 1 year high of C$20.98.

In other news, Director David King sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.50, for a total value of C$35,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,783,830. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $141,267.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

