Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (ASX:MEC) Insider Mark Forstmann Acquires 40,000 Shares

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (ASX:MEC) insider Mark Forstmann acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$44,000.00 ($31,428.57).

About Morphic Ethical Equities Fund

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It also invests in derivatives. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations. It invests in value, growth, and momentum stocks of companies.

