Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 7,262 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 7,262 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $260,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,990. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Morphic by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Morphic by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Morphic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MORF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

