Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 226.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,674,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,654,000 after buying an additional 173,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $182.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.72. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. William Blair began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.57.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

