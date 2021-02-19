Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Shares Down 2.2%

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC) shares dropped 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 480.50 ($6.28) and last traded at GBX 485 ($6.34). Approximately 23,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 60,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 496 ($6.48).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £97.83 million and a PE ratio of 21.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 480.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 387.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions , turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

