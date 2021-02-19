Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) versus Sprott (NYSE:SII) Critical Comparison

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and Sprott (NYSE:SII) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 8.17% 32.79% 3.84% Sprott 20.90% 8.15% 6.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Sprott’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $1.85 billion 1.49 $274.00 million $3.80 7.96 Sprott $72.50 million 11.50 $10.20 million $0.04 815.50

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sprott. Mr. Cooper Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mr. Cooper Group and Sprott, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00

Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus price target of $27.14, indicating a potential downside of 10.30%. Sprott has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.02%. Given Sprott’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sprott is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Sprott on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

