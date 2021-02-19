MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.60% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.55. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. Analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MRC Global
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
