MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.60% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.55. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. Analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MRC Global by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,721,000 after purchasing an additional 228,583 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in MRC Global by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,769,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 193,176 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MRC Global by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 409,279 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MRC Global by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MRC Global by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 84,623 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.