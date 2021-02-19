MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%.

Shares of NYSE:MSA traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.56. 358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $172.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 35.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti began coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $4,685,802.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,238,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $2,270,884.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,663,515.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

