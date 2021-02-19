mStable USD (MUSD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $433,502.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One mStable USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $45.29 million and approximately $433,502.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,870.82 or 0.99855400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00041520 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00161952 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 96.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003427 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000404 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 45,384,099 tokens. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

mStable USD Token Trading

mStable USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

