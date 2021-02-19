M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,866,610 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 8.11% of M&T Bank worth $1,324,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in M&T Bank by 8,038.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 26,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 26,366 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $170.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.85.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

