MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) has been given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 25.89% from the company’s previous close.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €175.31 ($206.25).

MTX opened at €188.90 ($222.24) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €203.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €178.64. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 12-month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 12-month high of €269.90 ($317.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.26.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

