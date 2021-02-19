MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) Given a €210.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) received a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective from analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €179.38 ($211.03).

Get MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) alerts:

Shares of MTX traded down €9.40 ($11.06) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €188.90 ($222.24). 397,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €203.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €178.64. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 12-month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 12-month high of €269.90 ($317.53). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.26.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.