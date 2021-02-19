MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTUAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MTUAY traded down $5.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.88. 3,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.23.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

