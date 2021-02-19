MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at CIBC

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.50.

Shares of TSE:MTY traded up C$1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting C$49.13. 92,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,613. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.23 and a 52 week high of C$58.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.34.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

