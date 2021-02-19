MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) Price Target Cut to C$52.00

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MTY. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.50.

Shares of MTY stock traded up C$1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$49.13. The company had a trading volume of 92,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,613. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

