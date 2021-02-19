MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) Price Target Cut to C$52.00

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MTY. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.50.

Shares of MTY stock traded up C$1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$49.13. The company had a trading volume of 92,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,613. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

