MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.50.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) stock traded up C$1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching C$49.13. The company had a trading volume of 92,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,613. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.23 and a 52 week high of C$58.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

