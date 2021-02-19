MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Lowered to $63.00 at CIBC

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from $65.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of MTYFF traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.73. 2,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,874. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $45.90.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Further Reading: Green Investing

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.