MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Lowered to $63.00 at CIBC

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from $65.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of MTYFF traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.73. 2,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,874. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $45.90.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

