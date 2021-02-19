Multiplier Hits Market Cap of $81.22 Million (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Multiplier has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Multiplier token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a market cap of $81.22 million and $3.09 million worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $296.50 or 0.00561920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00063124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00091568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00075479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00081723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 62.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.22 or 0.00436316 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 411,997,940 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,401,731 tokens. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

Buying and Selling Multiplier

Multiplier can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.