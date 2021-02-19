Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) rose 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 486,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,038,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Muscle Maker stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Muscle Maker as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 10 company-owned and 28 franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. Muscle Maker, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas.

