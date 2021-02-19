MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 703 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 294,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.51. 29,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,815. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

