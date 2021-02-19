MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 917,982 shares of company stock valued at $120,898,322. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,764,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.15. The company has a market capitalization of $315.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

